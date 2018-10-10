Cyclone Titli Likely To Intensify By Noon

NET Bureau

Cyclone Titli is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday noon. The situation is being monitored at the highest level. The national weather office IMD had issued a red alert on Tuesday over a deep depression present for some time over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm and was heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast.

“Titli is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours,” the IMD had added.

The Odisha government has alerted all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief work. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha government has announced the closure of all schools and colleges from today in four districts of the state as a precautionary measure against Cyclone in Odisha.

Schools and colleges are closed in four districts in Odisha which is on high alert as cyclone Titli heads towards the coast. The government has said that cyclone Titli is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon; it is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning.

In a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, it was decided that schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. A decision on closing educational institutions in other parts of the state will be taken after monitoring the situation of the cyclone in Odisha.

The Odisha government has set up a target to ensure zero-casualties during the cyclone. It has alerted all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief work and those living in low-lying areas have been asked to evacuate. Fishermen have been told not to go out to the sea as winds up to 125 kmph are likely to accompany cyclone Titli.

Deputy special relief commissioner PK Mohapatra said the state has deployed 300 motor boats, National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and fire personnel to assist in the rescue operation.

SOURCE: NDTV