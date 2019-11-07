Cyclonic storm MAHA weakens into deep depression over Arabian sea

NET Bureau

The Cyclonic storm MAHA over east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved eastwards and weakened into a Deep Depression. It is lay centred over east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea about 200 kilometer south-southwest of Porbandar, 150 kilometer west-southwest of Veraval and 180 kilometer west-southwest of Diu early today. According to latest weather bulletin, it is likely to move east-northeastwards, weaken into a Depression over northeast & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off south Gujarat coast during next 12 hours.

The local weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places over south Gujarat with a spell of heavy rains at isolated places over Diu, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar during next 24 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 55 to 65 kilometre per hour gusting to 75 kilometer per hour likely to prevail over the northeast Arabian Sea along & off Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Diu, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli districts. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains have been recorded in many parts of coastal Saurashtra since last evening.

Source: Newsonair