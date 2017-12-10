Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 10 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Cyprus High Commissioner Calls on Assam CM

Cyprus High Commissioner Calls on Assam CM
December 10
08:03 2017
Cyprus High Commissioner Demetrios Theophylactou on Saturday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed extending areas of mutual interests between his country and the state in northeastern India.

The high commissioner, who is on a two-day tour to Assam, discussed sectors like tourism, solar energy, food processing and agriculture with Sonowal in Guwahati.

Hailing the tourism potential of Assam, particularly the state’s tea tourism, wild-life tourism and heritage tourism, Theophylactou assured his country’s interests in aligning for mutual interest.

He apprised Sonowal of the expertise available in Cyprus in areas like tourism, solar energy, agriculture and food processing and offered to share it with Assam under the framework of bilateralism. He also informed about the various advances made by his country in harnessing solar energy, which offered to share it with Assam for the development of its resource base.

Sonowal spoke about the Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati which will be held in February 2018 and invited the Cyprus High Commissioner along with industry captains of his country for the event. Theophylactou assured Sonowal that he would do the needful to participate in the summit to strengthen his countries bilateral relations with Assam.

-PTI

Cyprus High CommissionerDemetrios Theophylactou
Entertainment

