D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in East Siang Struggles to be a Favourite Tourist Destination

NET Bureau

The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary spanning in an area of around 190 Sq Kms located in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh is the one of the known Sanctuary of the region today. The Sanctuary which is named after Arunachal Pradesh visionary leader late Dr. Daying Ering is a major attraction of the State today.

The Sanctuary, which is surrounded by various tributaries and dis-tributaries of Mighty Siang River (Brahmaputra in Assam) is a Riverine Island which serves as the home of several endangered species of animals as natural protection. Sanctuary is fringed by Siang River in three directions and has grasslands and wooded area. The grassy and forested area of the sanctuary is home of wild buffalo, deer, elephants and certain other rain forest species and serves as shelter for migratory birds in the winter months.

Whereas, the dense wooded area is inhabited by animals like leopard, leopard cat, barking deer, civet cat, sambar, jackal, wild boar, python, and porcupine etc. The migratory birds like cranes, wild ducks, storks, waterfowls from Siberia and Mongolia can be spotted in the park between September and February every year including rare birds like Bengal Florican which is residential of this beautiful sanctuary. The Sanctuary is now a prominent destination for eco-tourism in India. The sanctuary becomes home to migratory birds during the winter season and also shelters inter-continental species of birds from Siberia and Mongolia.

The sanctuary which is around 13 km from Pasighat, (the district HQ of East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh which is now becoming as Smart City under Smart City Mission initiated by Government of India), is spread over a cluster of river islands and cruise through the Siang River (Brahmaputra in Assam) is the only way to reach the Sanctuary which adds more adventure to the visitors. It is a veritable delight to amateur and professional ornithologists and other wildlife enthusiasts.

The first protected area after the Siang/Brahmaputra enters the plains from the Eastern Himalaya, D. Ering has predominantly grassland habitat on sandy islands among the river channels. Its last Rhino was recorded in 1965 and is an excellent potential site for the reintroduction of Rhino at the sideline of Kaziranga National Park of Assam. It has large mammals like elephant and wild buffalo and is a scenic site.

As per records, the 80% total areas of the sanctuary are grassland and 12% are vegetation and water bodies. The Sanctuary have recorded of 13 species of reptiles, 257 species of avifauna, 29 species of mammals and 450 species of plants and there has many more to explore and research upon, the officials of D. Ering Memorial WL Sanctuary says. As per oral records indication, there were rhinos here – with the last one shot in 1965.

However, this beautiful D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary has its own tale of mesmerizing moments as well as gloomy tales. Mesmerizing in the sense that, the sanctuary is now being given proper attention of protection and preservation of its valued species of flora & fauna due to which its somehow gradually reviving. In this connection, several awareness programmes were held in the recent past including the recent Elephant festival with the theme-Hathi Mera Sathi held at one of the fringe village of the Sanctuary, Mer village under Mebo Sub-Division where maximum cases of crops raids have been reported due to village’s location in the vicinity of the sanctuary and also its being located in the major elephant corridor of Dibru-Soikhoa National Park of Assam and D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh.

The gloomy parts of the Sanctuary is that, the hunting and poaching activities are still rampant in the sanctuary including tree felling and drift wood collection by hunters and timber mafias despite the untiring efforts of the sanctuary management. Certain hunters from the fringe villages are still adamant to hunt in the sanctuary despite several awareness programmes were conducted to sensitize them about the need to conserve the flora & fauna of the sanctuary, where different penalties with imprisonment under Wildlife Protection and other Forest Acts were taught to them.

The main hindrances in full protection of the riverine sanctuary despite its being surrounded with the natural protection of rivers are that, the sanctuary has limited staffs as well as infrastructures to take care of the sanctuary. As per Divisional Forest Officer of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga, the sanctuary has only eight male field staff and eight women staffs (all Forester, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers) excluding the three Range Forest Officer to lead the three Ranges of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, namely, Borguli Range, Anchalghat Range and Sibiyamukh Range. The Divisional Forest Officer also said that, only eight male field staffs supported with around some Contingency male staffs are unable to control the all three porous ranges of the sanctuary. The eight female staffs are not purposeful in the protection of the sanctuary as the patrolling in the large stretches of tough grassland and riverine islands do not suit them to work there. “We have been repeatedly requesting and writing to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife & Biodiversity, Government of Arunachal Pradesh to replace the women staffs with male staffs of with preference to younger and energetic new or recent past recruited foresters, forest guards and forest watchers who will be better in protecting the sanctuary in true sense”, said Tasang Taga.

As per Tasang Taga, the sanctuary also needs couple of motor speed boats, country boats to patrol around the rivers to check intrusion and also three tractors in the three Ranges to patrol in the thick grasslands. Couple of vehicles like Gypsy, An elephant is also required for patrolling and safari purposes which in turn would have also reduced the frequent entry of hunters and other intruders inside the sanctuary as constant movements of staffs and tourists within the sanctuary would give them less chances to hunt around, the officers added.

While another sincere officer of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Dy. Range Officer, Orin Perme, who was awarded with Silver Medal by Government of Arunachal this syear in recognition of his dedicated and yeoman services to secure the sanctuary said that, many staff colleagues are negligent to their duties which often demoralizes us to work hard. Even my Range Officer often restricts me to work hard, due to which other staffs under Anchalghat Range also gets demoralizes. For instance, Perme said that, some hunters were intercepted hunting by fog/torch light last year nearby Jeepghat beat of Anchalghat range. Under the darkness Orin Perme’s team reached the place of hunting and on asking them to surrender, the hunters fled away taking advantage of the darkness which took place at around 10 PM of night. However, a 12 bore gun with a live cartridge was found from the hunters as they fled leaving the gun. By the registration number of the gun the hunters could have easily been nabbed, but despite an FIR lodged by the Dy. FR, Orin Perme, the duty negligent Range Officer asked Perme not to make the case strong and the matter got lost somewhere in the case file of Police Station of Sille-Oyan without any action. Such inaction of some officers have been a deterrent to protection of the sanctuary in real sense even in the past in all the three Ranges of the Sanctuary, Perme lamented who recently (third week of November) destroyed some salt lick and its ambush made in the tree while carrying out a drive against hunters who are recently said to have hunted a Buffalo and a sambar from the sanctuary.

The remedies required at the moment to fully secure this beautiful reverine Sanctuary is to enhance the required staffs while replace the women staffs with male. The basic infrastructures like speed boats, country boats, tractors and Gypsys etc need to be fulfilled while engaging more local youths from the fringe villages in the protection squad and also as tour guide which would also generate employment to those unemployed youths and hunting/fishing men who are dependent on Sanctuary for their livelihood by hunting and fishing etc.

Other Eco-tourism activities need to be activated in the fringe villages while organzing an annual festival preferably of ‘Bird Watching Festival’ so that, it would attack more tourists thereby keeping the sanctuary fully engaged. Once such initiative undertaken, the frequent tress-passing inside the sanctuary by villagers and hunters will surely get reduced. The Thatch and other wood collection from the sanctuary also requires regulation by helping the villagers in transporting and its collecting thatch by earmarking the places, as many people are alleged of laying/fixing salt lick ambush and other cable wire made trap under the guise of thatch cutting and its collection to kill deers and other animals inside the sanctuary.

Despite all these challenges of shortages of staffs, infrastructures besides threat of hunting activities etc (as Adi tribes living in the fringe villages are traditionally hunting community and there has couple of hunting festival too), Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga, who is a trained wildlife officer from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun has high hopes and promises to change the present trend of hunting and assures to revive it. However, he has appealed all individuals, NGOs like WTI, WWF, WII, Aranyaak etc to come and help the sanctuary in its endeavor to make it a most sought after tourist destination in near future, as state government alone won’t be able to achieve the success. (The writer is also a Member, State Board for Wildlife, Government of Arunachal Pradesh who keeps close monitoring of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary’s activities and works for its protection).