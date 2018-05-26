D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Needs More Attention from Govt

By Maksam Tayeng

The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) located in the riverine Islands of Siang River (Brahmaputra) in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh which houses several critically endangered wildlife species needs more care and attention from both state and central governments, as the sanctuary is facing constant threat from hunters, poachers and cattle grazing from Khutis.

After failed attempts by previous park managers (hunting remained uncontrolled), present DFO Wildlife, Tasang Taga, who is a trained wildlife expert from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun is now trying to revive the lost glory of the Sanctuary which once in the past happened to be the home of Royal Bengal Tiger also (but all killed or poached due to poor care from the park management then). As initiatives, Taga is engaging some of the wildlife experts from NGOs like Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Aaranyak, WTI etc to carry out research works and develop modalities to curve the menace of hunting and poaching including illegal cattle grazing into the sanctuary which poses great threat of Food and Mouth Disease to the wild animals of the sanctuary.

As beginning and while showing tough stance against the hunting activities, DFO Taga had made his men arrested some hunters during recent hunting festival. Taga has also initiated enhancing surveillance of the sanctuary by hiring Drone which is focusing and keeping eye on the illegalities on routine basis.

But with limited manpower and resources the management of the sanctuary is in slow phase. There are only 22 sanctioned contingency staffs along with 5 Foresters, 7 Forest Guards, 3 Forest Watchers. But the requirements are 15 each for Forester, Forest Guard and Forest Watchers and the numbers of sanctioned contingency staffs has also to be increased from 22 to 40 staffs, says DFO Tasang Taga. With 190 Square Kilometers of total area which has porous accessibility from all corners by using country boats and parallel threat from traditionally hunting communities living all around the sanctuary, it is a tough job for the management of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary to revive the sanctuary which has been damaged to large extent as hunting were a common sights and practice inside till recently (sighting of salt licks and ambushes set on tree or underground were common).

But new hope has arisen by the survey works of NGO like BNHS as it is reported that, several species of birds which are rare are also found in this sanctuary. The Bengal Florican which is critically endangered is found in this sanctuary and as per BNHS, D. Ering WL Sanctuary has the best habitat for this rare bird in the world, said Dr. Asad R. Rahmani, former Director, BNHS who worked in D. Ering WL Sanctuary for many times.

Beside these, a rare species of Butterfly (Lilac Silverline) has also been found first time here in D. Ering WL Sanctuary by the team of BNHS which is till now found in Bengaluru in Karnataka, said Scientists from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Biswajit Chakdar, Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Ngulkholal Khonsai,

With renewed effort and tempo, somehow the present DFO Tasang Taga and team is trying to do away all the hunting activities in the sanctuary and plan is also being made for translocation of Bengal Tiger here. It is being hoped that the authorities concern at PCCF Office Itanagar will give additional back-ups to the management of D. Ering WL Sanctuary so that this beautiful home of Bengal Florican and other rare birds and butterflies are protected. And also the sanctuary is promoted to tourism destination in near future which will give alternative livelihood to the people of fringe villages here which in turn would help in reducing dependency of villagers upon the Sanctuary.