D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Ideal For Tourism: SD Gamlin

Maksam Tayeng

In an unofficial tour to D Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) as tourist and wildlife lovers, Shakuntala D Gamlin, Secretary and Dolly Chakrabarty, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Person with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, visited the Sibiyamukh Range of sanctuary on Saturday and they were accompanied by Tasang Taga, DFO, DEMWS, Ponung Ering Angu, Dy. Director, ICDS and Khoda Lasa, cum Protocol Officer, DC Office Pasighat.

On visit to the Sanctuary from Namsing village side in the left bank while cruising through the Siang river, Gamlin was happy to see the riverine islands sanctuary where they saw Dolphins in the river, birds and also pugmark of Leopard.

“The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary is an ideal place for tourist and the beauty of the Sanctuary is awesome especially in the sunset. I really enjoyed the visit, river cruising and the beautiful sights of the riverine island,” added Gamlin.

While Dolly Chakrabarty who later joined the visit also admired the beauty of the Sanctuary and appealed the public of the locality to preserve this rich house of flora & fauna.

Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga briefed the officials about the wildlife animals including aquatic animals found in the sanctuary and also informed them the present condition of the sanctuary and said that the sanctuary is gradually reviving its past glory.