DA carries out eviction drive to clear illegal encroachments at UPS Paglek

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Keeping the assurance given to All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU) and All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) in response to their repeated petitions to DC Pasighat to evict out the illegal encroachments in the compounds of UPS Paglek and GSS GTC, the District Administration led by Estate Officer carried out an eviction drive in the premises of UPS Paglek on sunday.

Under severe resistance from residents and encroachers of the UPS Paglek premises the eviction drive was carried out by Estate Officer, Tatdo Borang in the presence of DLRSO, Ojing Nangkar, COs Koj Yajang, Omey Apang, Dorjee Lama and Sanjay Taram with the tight security of CRPF and Police forces. Concrete walls, chain-link and bamboo fencings were demolished in today’s first phase of eviction drive. When asked, Estate Officer cum ADC (HQ), Tatdo Borang said that, the administration had given the encroachers enough time to voluntarily vacate the encroachment.

“During the year 2017 also we had served notice to the illegal encroachers, but they didn’t move, so we had to carry out the drive today after prior notice few days ago. We will give them few more days to demolish or vacate the houses by their own, if they don’t comply, we will carry out next phase of eviction drive where houses will also be demolished”, added Borang who was seemingly feeling disturbed by the appeals, curses and abuses of the encroachers.

Meanwhile, Chelbo Jamoh, Chairman of the removal of illegal encroachment in school premises from AESDSU said that, they will keep pressing the district administration until and unless all the illegal encroachments in the school compounds are not removed. “Due to such illegal encroachments of school compounds, no sport and other outdoor activities/educations are imparted to students which is a serious concern for us”, added Jamoh who also appealed all encroachers to vacate the land voluntarily irrespective of rich & poor or politically influential or ordinary men.

AESDSU President, Oyin Yosung and ABSU President, Baku Tamin has also appealed all the residents of East Siang district to voluntarily vacate the illegal encroachments of school premises. We will fight till the illegal encroachments of school compounds are not vacated, the duo said. Among others, executive members of Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and United Youth Forum were also present during the drive, informed Chelbo Jamoh.