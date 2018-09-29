DA takes “Sarkar Aapke Dwar” to Bilat

The 4th Sarkar Aapke Dwar organized by the East Siang District Administration was held at Bilat under Ruksin Sub-Division today, which witnessed a huge turnout of people, for availing the services of Govt. Departments and Banking Institutions.

DC TamiyoTatak after inaugurating the Sarkar Aapke Dwar in the morning at Govt. GHSS, Bilat, in his brief address, called upon the GBs and other stakeholders of the District to create awareness on the doorstep services, adding that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Central Government is committed to deliver the benefits and services of the Government Schemes and Programmes and other citizen services to people at their doorstep. In this direction, the DC said that East Siang DA will conduct series of such doorstep services for which Calendar has been chalked out to reach every nook and corner of the District, so as to reach the last man. ADC Ruksin K.Apang, CO Bilat, Oni Padunand DPO S.Sharma and HoDs were also present among others.

Enrolment Kiosk forproviding Health Coverage under Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHMP) and ChiefMinisterArogya Arunachal Yojana,(CMAAY) was also set up.

On the occasion the DC, also handed free LPG Connections under Pradhan MantriUjjwalaYojana (PMUY) to women beneficiaries and also handed over Labour Registration Cards to beneficiaries under Arunachal Pradesh Building’s and other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Besides Government departments,Banking Institutions like AP State Cooperative Apex Bank, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and SBI Pasighat also extended their services with the main objective of financial inclusion for the rural people.Earlier, DC also inspected all the stalls .