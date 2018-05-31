Daily Living Devices Worth Rs. 1 Cr to be Allocated to Beneficiaries in South Sikkim

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar attended ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ a mega free distribution camp which included allocation of Assistive Aids and Appliances under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) to senior citizens of the BPL category and to Divyangjan under ADIP scheme at Namchi in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Krishan Pal Gurjar informed about the aim and objectives of this maiden camp organized in Sikkim under RVY. He announced that the daily living devices of different categories regarding age related infirmities valuing over Rs. 1 crore will be allocated amongst pre-identified beneficiaries from South Sikkim.

Gurjar emphasized the camp will immensely assist in positively transforming the lives of the differently abled and senior citizens into that of a self-reliant and self-sufficient person. He claimed that the Government of India is assiduously focused on elevating the lives of the senior citizens and that of the differently abled persons and that public places in the country are being converted into a barrier-free disabled-friendly spaces.

He urged the South Sikkim District Administration to submit a list of children of the area who are in need of cochlear implant assuring that the Government of India will do the needful in procurement of the implants. He also enumerated the various benefits laid down by GoI for the advantage of differently abled namely that of reservation in jobs, providing of universal I-card and many more services.

It maybe mentioned that the identified beneficiaries of the camp at Community Hall were registered during the assessment camp held by ALIMCO at various locations of South Sikkim during the month of Feb, 2018. Total number of 945 wheelchairs, 790 BTE Hearing Aids, 979 Walking Sticks, 400 Spectacles, 114 Artificial Dentures assisted living devices were distributed to Senior Citizens under RVY. Likewise, a total number of 50 wheelchairs, 48 crutches, 32 walking Sticks, 202 BTE Hearing Aids, 14 MSIED Kits, 02 CP Chairs, 01 Braille Cane, Braille Kit, 13 Rolator, 05 Smart Phone, 01 Daisy Player and 03 Smart Cane were disbursed to divyangjan under ADIP scheme.