Dalai Lama Cannot Change Rituals to Appoint Successor: China

May 26
17:39 2017
China on Friday said the Dalai Lama has no right to change the rituals and processes, set by the Chinese government, for appointing his successor.

Reacting to the Tibetan spiritual leader’s remarks that his incarnation cannot be born in a place where “there is no freedom”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a briefing, “The title of Dalai Lama is given by the central government. There are fixed set of religious rituals and processes and these cannot be changed by one individual.”

“As for the reincarnation in Tibetan Buddhism and the Dalai Lama reincarnation is concerned, the competent departments of the government have talked about it and have also issued a white paper. The 14th Dalai Lama is also clear about this,” Lu said. “The 14th Dalai Lama was also enthroned under the representatives of the Republic of China at that time,” he added.

China calls the 14th Dalai Lama a separatist who has been demanding autonomy in Tibet. The Tibetan spiritual leader fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising and has been living there since then.

-IANS

