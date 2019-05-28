Dalai Lama Congratulates New CM of Sikkim, Places Great Hope

NET Bureau

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has congratulated the new Chief Minister (CM) of Sikkim on his victory and expressed great hopes of prosperity under his leadership. His Holiness has passed his congratulatory messages to the new CM of the state through a written statement of addressed to his office.

Writing to Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, His Holiness the Dalai Lama offered congratulations on his and his party’s success in the recent State Assembly elections, according to the official website of Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

“A great responsibility now lies ahead of you,” he wrote, “and I trust that under your leadership the people of Sikkim will see prosperity and progress. I particularly hope that you will strive to improve the lives of the less privileged people in the State.

“During my visits to Sikkim over the years, the people of Sikkim have shown me affection and warm hospitality, which I very much appreciated. The kindness and enthusiasm with which I have been received vividly reminded me of the strong emotions I felt during my first visit in 1956. I have been equally heartened by the enthusiasm and interest they have shown in how positive human values can help us deal with the challenges we face today.”

His Holiness acknowledged that last month marked the 60th anniversary of Tibetans’ life in exile. Noting that there is a sizable Tibetan community residing in Sikkim, he took the opportunity to express deep appreciation for the warm and friendly way in which Tibetans have been received. He concluded by wishing the Chief Minister every success in ensuring the well-being of the people of Sikkim.

Source: Tibetan Journal