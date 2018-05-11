Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 11 May 2018

Northeast Today

Dalai Lama Praises Chamling on Becoming Longest Serving CM

Dalai Lama Praises Chamling on Becoming Longest Serving CM
May 11
11:37 2018
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has congratulated Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on becoming the longest serving chief minister of a state in India.

“I would like to offer congratulations on your becoming the longest serving Chief Minister in India…. I admire your more than two decades service to the people of Sikkim,” he said in a letter to Chamling on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old president of Sikkim Democratic Front became the longest serving chief minister on April 29 when he completed 23 years 4 months and 17 days at the helm of Sikkim, surpassing former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu’s record.

Chamling had taken oath as chief minister for the first time on December 12, 1994 and has been continuing in the post in a row through five Assembly polls.

In his letter, the Dalai Lama also complimented Chamling for his efforts to maintain social harmony among the different communities of Sikkim.

“I am confident that you will continue to work for the people of your state, particularly by improving the lives of the less privileged section,” he said.

The Dalai Lama said he has been visiting Sikkim since 1956 and have personally witnessed its development over the years.

-PTI

Dalai LamaLongest Serving CM
