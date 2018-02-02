Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 03 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Dalai Lama’s Proposed Visit to Sikkim Cancelled

Dalai Lama’s Proposed Visit to Sikkim Cancelled
February 02
16:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Sikkim next month stands cancelled on his doctors’ advice to cut down on his travels in view of his advancing age.

Tenzin Taklha, the Secretary at the office of the Dalai Lama, in a mail to Sikkim’s Ecclesiastical Affairs Secretary Samten Dolma, on Thursday said that the spiritual leader’s proposed visit to the Himalayan state from March 20 to March 29 stands cancelled.

The Dalai Lama’s doctors’ have advised to him to cut down on his travels and not to exert himself, Dolma said.

It will be too much for him to undertake another visit too soon as he has been showing signs of exhaustion given his advanced age, he said.

The 82-year-old Buddhist spiritual leader had returned to Dharamshala on January 31 last after a two-month travel to various parts of the country.

-PTI

Tags
Dalai LamaDalai Lama Sikkim
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.