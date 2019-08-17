Dalit Man Commits Suicide A Month After Son Was Beaten to Death in Alwar

NET Bureau

The father of a Dalit man who was allegedly beaten to death last month after his motorcycle hit a woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has committed suicide, the police said on Friday.

They said Ratiram Jatav, 60, consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday, a month after his son died at a Delhi hospital.

Harish, 28, had sustained serious head injuries on July 16 after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of men when his motorcycle hit the woman. He died on July 19.

No suicide note has been recovered and Mr Ratiram’s body has been kept at a hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem, Chaupanki police station in-charge Vijay Kumar Chandel said.

His family members refused to get the post-mortem conducted on Friday and held a protest at Alwar’s Tapukda Community Healthcare Centre, demanding compensation and a job for one of the family members.

Source: NDTV