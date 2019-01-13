Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd. Celebrates 6th Brand Launch Anniversary in the North East Region

NET Bureau

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd. on Saturday celebrated their six years of presence in the North East region amidst business partners, employees and various distinguished guests in Guwahati. The theme for this year is Future Zone- a walk through to the future.

The future cement business partners are envisioned to be a game changer in all respects. They will be more informed on the changing face of business, the next

generation of business practices and enablers to facilitate business and customer solutions. With the advent of gadgets like smartphones and digital applications, now orders can be placed on virtual platforms and there is no need for manual interventions for order placements.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ujjwal Batria, COO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. said, “Completing six years in North East, we now feel it is the time to look ahead and work towards the future. We are focused on innovation and have already brought one of the best products to North East with the launch of premium product Dalmia DSP in the entire North East region in 2018. The product has been very well accepted and appreciated by our business partners as well as quality conscious consumers in the Northeastern states. Dalmia DSP is today the most preferred brand for discerning consumers who are not willing to compromise on quality. Our endeavor is to constantly innovate and bring new products, solutions, and services to our business partners and consumers.”

Thanking the business partners for their support, he added, “Today’s event focuses on the ‘Future Zone’ and opens a window into how digital interventions in our businesses can further enable ease of doing business.”

The key highlight for the event was the Young Achievers Award which was instituted by the brand for felicitating and recognizing exceptional performances of young talents from the region in various disciplines like sports, dance, acting, documentary film direction, music, journalism, farming, architecture, and eco-tourism.

Dalmia Cement in association with National Council of Cement & Building Material (NCCBM) also launched training programs to enhance the technical construction knowledge of masons on better construction practices. As a part of the first phase, 5 masons were felicitated and certified as a part of this skill development mission.

Around 500 business partners from across all states of North East attended the event along with 150 employees of Dalmia Cement, Civil citizens, and senior

leadership team from Dalmia Head Office were present at the event and 200 business partners were presented with Awards this year.

As a special initiative, an exhibition was also conducted to showcase best practices undertaken by various departments like Dalmia Construction Knowledge Centre, Dealer Loyalty Program, Logistics, Plant, Project Sales, and many more.

Dalmia Bharat Cement was launched in North East on 12th January 2013. Every year since then this day is celebrated as the brand launch anniversary to strengthen the sense of loyalty with its channel partners, to infuse a sense of pride and bonding with the brand and to associate with the young people of NE and offer them a platform which shall be inspirational for the youth.

Dalmia Cement, with a key focus on the North East region, has been playing a critical role in the development of the region. It’s an association for key marquee projects like Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge) the largest road bridge in Asia; Bogibeel Bridge, the largest Rail and

Road Bridge in India and the Advanced Landing Grounds in Arunachal Pradesh, has enabled them to become the preferred cement brand in the region. With their 4 strategically located plants in Assam and Meghalaya has helped them supply the best quality cement to the entire North Eastern region.