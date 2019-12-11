DAMMS’ PRESS STATEMENT AGAINST THE ENACTMENT OF CAB

Amidst the situation where all the North-East states are in turmoil against the Citizenship

Amendment Bill, the central government has vehemently passed the bill which just demystifies

that the center has never taken NorthEast into consideration. Delhi Association of Manipur Muslims DAMMS condemns this act of majoritarian way of suppressing and oppressing the minority voices. Northeast is the place

where various tribes and ethnic communities with different cultures of their own which are

significantly different from mainland India’s culture inhabit.And the constitution has provided

them the rights to safeguard their own culture and tradition but bringing up a bill like CAB has

just simply thrown away the sanctity of these communities which has been preserved in the

constitution. Ultimately as a consequence of this bill,it might completely wipe off the indigenous

communities in the Northeast by bringing a stark change in demographic differences in terms of

culture and tradition and try to assimilate the national frontier with mainland culture.

Vividly, BJP has been claiming that this bill would extend safeguard to those Hindus, Sikhs,

Parsis and Christians who are being oppressed and subjugated in the neighboring states of

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.However the pertinent question is have they been able

to even safeguard the security of its own people -the women and girls, the minorities, the poor

and the farmers? Ironically, there is no state which could prove the security (economically,

socially, morally) of its own people inside the territory. This bill demystifies that it is their

intention is to establish their depraved project of building BJP’s Hindutva ideology of building a

nation based on homogeneous culture. This will result in polarization between Hindus and

Muslims at the cost of the secular principles which has been laid down by our founding fathers

in the constitution. Not surprisingly BJP also seems to endorse their own version of the

infamous two nations theory.

Concerns could also be raised about the effectiveness of the ILP which has been used as a

sweetener for some states in the NE by the BJP in regards to the CAB. With the population

crisis in mainland India and the relatively low population density of the NE, the NE states remain

the logical dumping ground for the refugees. Hence it is deeply concerning despite the BJP’S

assurances that some of the NE states would remain outside the purview of the CAB.

We, DAMMS, vehemently oppose such type of

discriminatory, unconstitutional and undemocratic bill. It should be scrapped and should never

be upheld by any organization irrespective of which community or group they belong to if we are

seriously concerned about safeguarding the basic features of the constitution. And more

importantly, it is the question of survival for the Northeast people in particular. So we appeal to

everyone to oppose the bill for the sake of our constitution and for our survival. Don’t be enticed

by the honey-coated words of BJP.