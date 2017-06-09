Darjeeling Stir: 26 Buses Ferry Thousands of Tourists, GJM Demands President’s Rule

The West Bengal government on Friday ran an assortment of 26 buses to ferry stranded tourists in the Darjeeling hills to the state capital and other exit points amid a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) sponsored 12-hour shutdown in the region.

According to the government, 45,000 tourists got stranded in the hills on Thursday, when violence erupted during a protest movement by the GJM activists demanding a separate Gorkhaland state.

Since Thursday night, 26 small and large buses have transported trapped tourists to various points in the state and a majority to Kolkata. At the moment we can’t say how many are still stranded but their safety remains our priority, State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb told IANS.

The tourists had mixed reactions. We were extremely tense when the violence broke out on Thursday. Up until that day we didn’t imagine things could take a turn for the worse. I managed to get my family on one of the buses late last night and reached Siliguri around 3 a.m., a tourist said.

However, there were those who complained the number of buses fell far short of the requirement. More number of buses should have been run, said another tourist.

Darjeeling — due to its vantage location in the Eastern Himalayas, straddling nature reserves and Buddhist sites, as well as proximity to northeast India, Nepal and Bhutan — draws around 600 tourists per day during summer till July.

A fleet of 30 North Bengal State Transport Corporation buses from various points of the hills, including the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus (in Siliguri) were pressed into service on Thursday night.

The GJM has called a 12-hour shutdown in the North Bengal hills, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Mirik subdivision, in protest against indiscriminate police action on our peaceful demonstration.

Meanwhile, GJM chief Bimal Gurung on Friday blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for propagating “autocratic politics” in the region and demanded President’s Rule in West Bengal. “The Chief Minister should be pro-development but whenever they (Trinamool) come, there is disruption and destruction. Trinamool workers started stone pelting (in front of Mahakal temple) but police thought GJM workers are the perpetrators. It was in a planned way. There should be President’s Rule in Bengal. There is autocracy going on,” Gurung told the media

Demanding a separate Gorkhaland state, thousands of angry GJM activists on Thursday indulged in arson and pelted stones at police, injuring 15, in Darjeeling. The army was called in following widespread violence unleashed by the stir.

-IANS