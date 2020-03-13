Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 13 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Day after sentencing, Weinstein in hospital on ‘chest pain’ complaints

Day after sentencing, Weinstein in hospital on 'chest pain' complaints
March 13
13:40 2020
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was admitted to hospital after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

According to his spokesperson, the 67-year-old and wheelchair bound producer was back in Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital for his “ongoing heart problems and chest pains”.

Weinstein was suffering from chest pains and medical staff at Rikers Island decided to he went to Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, barely six days after he left the same facility.

“Mr Weinstein is being taken to Bellevue Hospital Ward to treat him for his ongoing heart problems and chest pains,” a spokesperson for the Oscar winning producer told Deadline.

Weinstein was discharged from Bellevue on March 5. He was then shifted to Rikers’ North Infirmary Command, where he had undergone mild surgery just a few days beforehand for a blockage in his heart.

“In addition a complication related to his back surgery is going to be evaluated. We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition and we are hopeful he will be held overnight for observation given his recent heart procedure less than a week ago and his ongoing medical issues,” the spokesperson for the producer added.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006.

Source: Business Standard

