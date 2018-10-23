Day out carnival destination at NEUFC Fan Park

Vikash Singh

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) is set to play their second home game of the Hero Indian Super League season 5 on October 25 after a fine away performance. For the fans, the NEUFC Fan Park is decked up with interesting highlights to go together with the performance of the team.

On the match day, October 25, the NEUFC Fan Park, hosted by Aucto Creation, will showcase special musical evening by SKD (mix genre of Western, Axomiya originals and Bollywood music), Hip-Hop band Sikdar & Kabira, DJ MIG and Assamese drum ensemble by Shreebhoomi Axom, among others, before NorthEast United take on Jamshedpur FC.

The entry to the Fan Park will open from 3:00 pm till 6:30 pm. Having a valid match ticket will enable free entry into the Fan Park.

“The NEUFC Fan Park within the Sarusajai stadium premises is designed as a Day-Out Carnival destination for friends and families where sports, entertainment, food, and fun blend together to give an unmatched experience to the football lovers. The Fan Park will remain open every match-day at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium from 3 pm to 6.30pm,” said a spokesperson of Aucto Creation.

Among others, a meet-and-greet session with the fans will have a few of the team players. Various art installations, performing artists, muppets, magicians and food stalls are being set up by Aucto Creations at the Fan Park for the match lovers.