DC directs employees not to leave station

NET News Desk

In view of prevailing conditions of COVID-19, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh directed all Head of Offices not to leave station without permission and also cancelled all granted leave of officers/officials for the month of March and April, 2020 and report to their designated duties, vide Order No. G-3528, Dtd. 17th March, 2020.Leave on medical ground duly certified by medical board, the order read.

In order to prevent the possibility of outbreak and spread of COVID-19, Night Super Busses/Sumo/Winger etc plying to Pasighat from Guwahati/Dibrugarh/Siliguri and other various parts of the country, the DC further directed to enter Inner Line Area of East Siang District only after obtaining clearance from Medical Clearance Team at check-gates, till further order.