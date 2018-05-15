DC Mon Bans Carrying of Arms for Nagaland LS Bye-Polls

In view of the bye-election to the l-Nagaland parliamentary constituency, and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), District Magistrate of Mon, K Thavaseelan (IAS) has issued a notification to prohibit carrying of licensed arms/weapons within the jurisdiction of Mon district.

All licensed arms holders have been directed to deposit their arms at the nearest Police Station on or before May 20. However, carrying of licensed arms for the purpose of verification at the nearest police station or deposition of the same is exempted from the purview of the order.

The order will come into force immediately and will stand till the completion of the election process. The word “arms” shall have the meaning assigned to it in Section 153AA of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

DIPR