Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 15 May 2018

Northeast Today

DC Mon Bans Carrying of Arms for Nagaland LS Bye-Polls

DC Mon Bans Carrying of Arms for Nagaland LS Bye-Polls
May 15
10:39 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In view of the bye-election to the l-Nagaland parliamentary constituency, and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), District Magistrate of Mon, K Thavaseelan (IAS) has issued a notification to prohibit carrying of licensed arms/weapons within the jurisdiction of Mon district.

All licensed arms holders have been directed to deposit their arms at the nearest Police Station on or before May 20. However, carrying of licensed arms for the purpose of verification at the nearest police station or deposition of the same is exempted from the purview of the order.

The order will come into force immediately and will stand till the completion of the election process. The word “arms” shall have the meaning assigned to it in Section 153AA of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

DIPR

Tags
K ThavaseelanMon
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.