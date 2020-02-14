DCM Chowna Mein encourages youth to shun the use of drugs

NET Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein urged upon the youths of this state to shun consumption of drugs and asked them to take responsibility for building up the Society. He said this during a flag-off ceremony of a vehicle carrying six drug abuse victims selected for rehabilitation at Guwahati through the anti drug squad drive of Roing Police in Roing on Thursday.

Mein said that the youth were the future of the country and should participate in nation building activities and not fall prey to the drug menace.

He urged them that after their return from rehabilitation they should launch a crusade against drugs by initiating a mass awareness campaign in the district so that the message reached every nook and corner of the state.

He asked the youth to associate actively in the mainstream activities instead of leading passive lives and commended the initiative of Roing Police for educating the youth regarding the ill effects of drugs.

While lauding the efforts of SP Roing, Mein said that it is police which first encounters drug abuse victims and the said rehabilitation effort is an example that a dedicated police unit can perform beyond its chartered path of duties.

SP Roing, S.K. Sain briefed DCM about the Anti-Drug Squad (Crime Unit), which is an unique concept, created with dedicated police unit, entrusted with containment of drug-abuse in the district by arresting drug peddlers and suppliers.

He informed that to tackle drug-abuse on war-footing Roing Police in past had formed “Anti-Drug Squad till date has been extremely successful through their efforts more than 20 cases under relevant narcotics law has been registered, 67 peddlers have been arrested and huge quantity of narcotics have been seized.

He highlighted that to ensure complete eradication of the drug menace the Roing Police has delved into counselling and rehabilitation of victims of drug-abuse and to achieve it, Roing police had drafted a road-map with inauguration of dedicated Counselling Centre at Roing Police Station was done by Home Minister Bamang Felix and formation of ADS- Rehabilitation Unit in Roing.

He informed that under the rehabilitation programme, a dedicated ADS- Rehabilitation Unit started off its mission with creating a registry of active users in the district, after the creation of the registry with the help of medical officials health camps were organised followed by multiple counselling sessions, fitness camps etc for the selected drug abuse victims.

While exuding happiness, Sain said that the long pursued rehabilitation program has finally come to conclusion as the selected six boys were on Thursday send for rehabilitation and the vehicle was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday.

“We are honoured to have Deputy Chief Minister flagging off the said drug abuse victims to Rehabilitation Centre,” said Sain and added that it not only fills theirs heart with hope of a drug free district but also encourages them to work harder to achieve that goal.

The said venture is a zero budget program with the entire rehabilitation drive being done in collaboration of corporates and funded through their CSR schemes.