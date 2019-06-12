DCM took review meeting of Hydro-Power Development & APEDA

NET Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein took review meetings of Department of Hydro-Power Development and Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency in his Secretariat Office here today to oversee the progress of various State and Central Sponsored Schemes under these departments .

After Learning that Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential of Hydro-Power generation with a capacity to generate 40% power requirements of the Nation but still only producing 1% of the State’s potential in this sector, Mein urged the departmental officers to work little harder and to achieve the domestic power requirement of the State within three years and set the target of self-sufficiency by 2024. He urged that by the end of three years, the department should reduce the Power Purchase Expenditure to the extent of 100% after which only we can think of supplying surplus power to the rest of the Nation, he opined. He said that the Govt is ready to provide necessary fund for the repair & maintenance of the non-operational Hydro-Power Stations in the State but at the same time he asked them to show results by generating revenue from those hydel power stations.

In the meeting, Chief Engineer of Hydro-Power Development (P&D), Er P Tupe made an overview presentation of the department. He informed that out of 126 Hydel Power Stations maintain and operate by the department in the State, only 70 Power Stations are operational thereby generating 10 MW in a year out of total capacity of 65 MW. He also informed that the department earned a revenue of Rs 35 Crore from 10 MW power generation.

He, however, assured that the department will fulfill the basic power requirement of State for domestic consumption within three years as it aims to generate 195 MW power through small Hydro Electric Projects of 25 MW capacity range.

Chief Engineers of Eastern Zone, Western Zone & Mechanical and General Manager, Hydro-Power Development Corporation Arunachal Pradesh Limited also made power point presentations of their respective jurisdiction.

Director APEDA, M Loya presented an overview of the agency and the proposed Policy for Micro & Mini Hydro Power Projects for the State Govt which aims to involve the Village Panchayat and NGOs in harnessing renewable energy sources.

Chairman, Hydro-Power Development Corporation Arunachal Pradesh Limited, Tungri Effa and Commissioner (Power, DHPD & Non-Conventional Energy), G S Meena also attended the meeting and give their inputs.