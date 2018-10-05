DD Lapang Appointed as Chief Advisor to Meghalaya Government

NET Bureau

Donwa Dethwelson Lapang- who has donned the Meghalaya Chief Minister’s hat for five times previously, has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government in Meghalaya, an official said on Thursday.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Meghalaya Governor appointed Lapang as the chief advisor to the state government with perks and facilities under category ‘A’.

However, Lapang is yet to decide which party he will be associating with despite several leaders of various political parties including Chief Minister Sangma, who is also the NPP Chief, had called on him. But sources in the NPP hinted that former Congress stalwart will be joining the ruling party soon. The five-time Chief Minister of Meghalaya did not contest the February 2018 assembly elections but campaigned for the Congress.

It may be mentioned here that the 84-year-old Lapang was a part of the Congress party for over four decades and he quit the party in September earlier this year accusing the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for embarking on a policy of phasing out senior and elderly leaders. The resignation was a major blow to the Congress in the northeastern states as it has come ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.

SOURCE- Nagaland Post