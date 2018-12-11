DD Lapang Joins NPP

NET Bureau

Five times Meghalaya Chief Minister and political stalwart Dr DD Lapang on Monday joined the National People’s Party (NPP) in presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP State President Dr WR Kharlukhi and a host of other political leaders at a public function at Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district.

Welcoming Dr. D.D. Lapang in the party, the Chief Minister said, “Sir Lapang joining NPP has added tremendous value to the party. His experience, wisdom and knowledge will guide the party to grow further as we propagate the agenda of raising the concerns of the people of Meghalaya and Northeast.”

Expressing his concerns for Lapang who was sidelined by the Congress party, the Chief Minister and National President of NPP said, “I am pained to see the kind of treatment that was meted out to Sir Lapang by certain political party. He has dedicated his service for the people of Meghalaya and the Congress party for over five decades but the Congress party did not appreciate even one percent for his contribution.”

Terming the Congress party for neglecting senior party leaders, Conrad said, “It pains me to see that Congress party has adopted a policy of use and throw. I really wonder if they can use and throw Sir Lapang, what they can do to the common citizen of Meghalaya and their party members.”

Informing the gathering that people across the country is rejecting Congress for its partisan politics, the Chief Minister said, “In NPP we respect our seniors, we respect our elders and a person of the stature of Sir Lapang will be an inspiration for all the ranks and files in NPP.”

The Chief Minister quoting an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, said, “I see a future for my State of Arunachal and North East under the leadership and banner of NPP that is connecting North East with Delhi.”

“NPP is witnessing response from all over North East and the flag of NPP is flying high. I assure you that in the coming years the party will further grow from strength to strength. We are a party with a mission, focus and a purpose to work for the people,” he added.

Lapang had quit the Congress party on September 14 last. Lapang said that he is beginning a new chapter in his political career by joining the NPP.

“I am opening a new chapter in my career. I have been in politics for long 50 years and have been serving in this constituency (Nongpoh) for 40 years and also in different capacities.Today I could see that with changing of time we have to also update ourselves and I find it fit that in my last political journey, I should associated myself with a party that is workable and is acceptable by the people of Meghalaya,” he said.

Lapang termed Late Purno Agitok Sangma as a “giant” in politics and his four children, of which three are in politics as strong branches, who are committed to take the aspirations of the people forward.

“Conrad Sangma is son of a great national leader PA Sangma and we see Meghalaya in safe hands under his leadership,” he added.

Praising late P.A. Sangma for his contributions to the nation, he said, “He was a man with a vision, mission and determination. He achievements in politics will be written in gold letters and his footprints will always be remembered.”