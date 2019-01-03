Dead Or Alive, They Should Be Taken Out: Supreme Court On Meghalaya Miners

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court has said that it is not satisfied with the efforts to rescue 15 men trapped in a coal mine in Meghalaya for over three weeks. The top court was hearing a petition requesting for urgent steps to rescue miners who have been trapped inside the mine.

“We’re not satisfied with rescue operations. No matter whether they are all dead, some alive, few dead or all alive, they should be taken out. We pray to God they are alive,” the Supreme Court said.

The operation to rescue 15 people, trapped in a 320-foot-deep illegal “rat-hole” mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, has made little progress since it began. Multiple teams, from the NDRF, Navy and firefighters, are on the ground, trying to make reach the miners.

The Navy and the NDRF divers could not go down the 370 foot-deep mine, even as draining out of a nearby abandoned mine they believe may be connected to it continued, officials said.

A high-powered submersible pump from Coal India Ltd will be put into operation today in the abandoned mine, while more pumps from Odisha Fire and Disaster service are to be pressed into action in more abandoned mines, they said.

The petition, filed through an advocate, sought directions to the centre and the state to utilise the services of the technical wing of the armed forces – Army, Navy and Air Force – in the operation to rescue the 15 miners.

The petition also sought a direction to the centre and other authorities to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for rescue operations in “mines and other similar conditions”.

The “rat-hole” mine, atop a hillock fully covered with trees in a remote part of East Jaintia Hills district, was flooded when water from a nearby river and an abandoned mine gushed into it, trapping the miners.

Source: NDTV