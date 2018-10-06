Deadline For Single Girl Child Scholarships Extended

NET Bureau

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the dates for submission of online application for single girl child scholarship schemes. The dates have been extended for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies, and Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017.

For CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies – 2018, the last date has been extended till October 15, 2018.

In case of, Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017, the last date for submission of online application is October 15, 2018. The last date for submission of hard copy of application form (renewal only) is November 15, 2018 now.

The rest of the conditions for the scholarships including the eligibility condition remain the same.

Students can apply for the scholarships through the scholarship link on the official CBSE website: www.cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE recently announced that instead of March, the board exams for both 10th and 12th students will begin in February. The exams will begin Vocational (skill-based) subjects, the exams for which will be held in the latter half of February 2019.

CBSE recently, also, revised the exam pattern for English (Core) subject to make it less lengthy for students. The new exam pattern will come into effect from 2019 board exams.

SOURCE- NDTV