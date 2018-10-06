Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Deadline For Single Girl Child Scholarships Extended

Deadline For Single Girl Child Scholarships Extended
October 06
13:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the dates for submission of online application for single girl child scholarship schemes. The dates have been extended for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies, and Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017.

For CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies – 2018, the last date has been extended till October 15, 2018.

In case of, Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017, the last date for submission of online application is October 15, 2018. The last date for submission of hard copy of application form (renewal only) is November 15, 2018 now.
The rest of the conditions for the scholarships including the eligibility condition remain the same.

Students can apply for the scholarships through the scholarship link on the official CBSE website: www.cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE recently announced that instead of March, the board exams for both 10th and 12th students will begin in February. The exams will begin Vocational (skill-based) subjects, the exams for which will be held in the latter half of February 2019.

CBSE recently, also, revised the exam pattern for English (Core) subject to make it less lengthy for students. The new exam pattern will come into effect from 2019 board exams.

SOURCE- NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.