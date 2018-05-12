Death of an Activist

April Edition

President of Jaintia Youth Front and prominent RTI activist of Meghalaya Poipynhun Majaw was found dead near a bridge in East Jaintia Hills district on March 20. Preliminary probe suggested that he was hit on the head resulting in his death. This is the first ‘murder’ of an activist in the state of Meghalaya. Does this mean that the democratic process of lodging complaint through the Right to Information Act is under threat in the state which recently got its youngest Chief Minister ever? Northeast Today digs in.

The First Murder

In Meghalaya, if one used the RTI Act, the maximum punishment that one received was excommunication from the village or society. However, everything changed on March 20, when an RTI Activist was murdered in his home district of East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya by unknown assailants

Poipynhun Majaw, an RTI activist and the president of Jaintia Youth Front (JYF) was found dead near a bridge on Rymbai Road near Khliehriat, the headquarters of the district. Initial probe indicates that he was murdered by hitting with a heavy iron object, possibly a wrench found lying beside Majaw’s body.

“Majaw was a serious activist; a no-nonsense guy. If he felt fishy about something, he used to go to its roots and find out the truth. His murder has come as a complete shocker for us. In Meghalaya, the murder of an activist was unheard of. Honestly speaking, I am little scared now,” said an activist from Shillong seeking anonymity.

Adding further he said, “In the last decade, at least 20 people have been barred from their villages for using RTI to expose corruption in the dorbar (local governing body) and utilization of beneficiary schemes.”

It may be mentioned here that most of the excommunicated persons are women who dared to go against the local corrupt body chiefs and moved the RTI to find out rations allotted for them were being diverted or ghost workers were awarded MGNREGS work.

Something Fishy

“As far as I know, Majaw had exposed a nexus between heads of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and cement companies that were allegedly allowed to mine limestone without permission and he paid the price of it with his life,” says Rhyan (name changed), a 27-year-old RTI Activist from Shillong.

“However, I will not be surprised if this turns out to be a political murder and the opposition political parties are directly involved in it. A young and dynamic Chief Minister in Conrad Sangma has just donned the CM’s hat. And the murder of an activist in the early days of his chief ministership will put him under immense pressure to ensure that the law and order system of the state is under no threat. The mist surrounding the murder will clear only when the assailants are booked under the law,” Rhyan further added.

Police Speak

However, the police have not come to any conclusion so far and till the filing of this report, the police was trying to find the motive behind the murder. In his address to the media, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent Nazarius Lamare said, “We are yet to find the motive behind Majaw’s murder, but we hope to get some answers once we find the owner of the bike that was found abandoned nearby. The suspected murder weapon has been sent for forensic tests.”

In Conclusion

RTI activists have brought in a sea of change in the society over the years. The reports that these activists churn out through their petitions and affidavits have exposed a number of scams. Owing to this, their life has been under constant threat and a number of activists have also been killed across the length and breadth of the country. However, this was not the case in Meghalaya. The question is, will Majaw’s death open the floodgates for many more such murders or the state government will act quickly and completely seal the road that leads to such killings? The answer to it lies with time!

Excommunicated for using RTI

• In 2014, 11 people of Umsumbah village in the West Khasi Hills were deprived of their basic right of seeking information through RTI. The dorbar ‘blacklisted’ them and it needed the intervention of the Block Development Officer to come to a compromise. However, the stay was temporary as these people were deprived of their job cards and access to fair price shops and other basic rights until December 2017.

•Three women were excommunicated in 2011 in Jongsha village after they exercised the RTI to know about utilisation of government funds for the village.

•Another student leader was asked by the dorbar of Mairangbah village to either pay a fine of Rs 5000 or get banned from the village for filing an RTI. The incident took place in 2011.