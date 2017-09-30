Death Sentence of 15 Indians Commuted to Life Term by Kuwaiti Emir: Sushma Swaraj

Death sentences handed down to 15 Indians lodged in a Kuwaiti jail have been commuted to life imprisonment by the Emir of Kuwait, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

Swaraj said the Emir has also directed that the sentences of 119 Indian nationals be reduced.

“The Emir of Kuwait has been pleased to commute the sentence of 15 Indian nationals from death to life imprisonment,” she tweeted.

Swaraj thanked the Emir of Kuwait for his “kind” gesture and said the Indian Embassy in that country will extend assistance to the Indian nationals who will be released from jails.

