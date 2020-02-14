Death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,483 in China

NET Bureau

The death toll from coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 in China on Friday. Authorities reported 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases in hard-hit Hubei province today. Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday. More than 64,600 people have now been infected in China.

Health officials in Hubei said they started to count clinically diagnosed cases to ensure that patients get treated as early as possible instead of having to wait for laboratory tests to confirm they have the COVID-19 disease. But the change raised concerns that the crisis may be more serious than Chinese authorities have reported.

Source: News On Air