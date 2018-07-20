Debasish Khargharia Arrested for Parents’ Suicide

A team of Sivasagar police arrested Debasish Khargharia near Ganesh Mandir HS School in Guwahati on Wednesday night. He was wanted on the basis of suicide notes left by his parents.

On July 1, the dead bodies of Rajani Khargharia and his wife Rubi Khargharia were found in a rented house in Sivasagar town in which few letters were recovered which were considered as suicide notes. Their son Debasish Khargharia and his wife did not come to attend the last rites out of fear. Later, Khargharia’s youngest daughter had lodged an FIR with Sivasagar PS resulting to registration of Sivasagar PS case No. 624/18 US 420/306 IPC. This made both the husband and wife hide to evade police arrest.

Debasish Khargharia who was an ONGC employee and the only son of the unfortunate elderly couple was alleged to be neglecting his parents in their old age.

Father of Debasish Khargharia, Rajani Khargharia left an 11-page suicide note where he explained about the neglect he along with his wife had received from their son and daughter-in-law during their life.

Police sources informed that arrested Debasish Khargharia has been taken to Sivasagar for further investigation on Thursday. The investigating officer informed that he would be produced in the court on Friday.

- The Assam Tribune