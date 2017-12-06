Deborah Honours Civil Defence and Home Guards Personnel

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Minister of Civil Defence and Home Guards Deborah Marak on Wednesday awarded personnel of civil defence and home guards for their meritorious service during 55th annual day celebration of Meghalaya Civil Defence and Home Guards at Rongrenggre Govt. Higher Secondary School in Williamnagar.

Speaking at length about the activities of the Civil Defence and Home Guards in the state, Marak lauded the contribution of the personnel in maintaining law and order and assistance provided by them to the state police and other security agencies in the state.

“Even in current and previous financial years, the department had imparted training to the personnel in various fields like search and rescue operations, medical aid, etc,” he added.

He also appreciated the efforts of the officers for organizing the annual day at Williamnagar.

Director General of Civil Defense and Home Guards, R Awasti, while addressing the gathering, assured to participate in every possible way in the need of the people of this region

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar, in his brief speech, said, “I am delighted to hear about the steps being taken by Civil Defense and Home Guards to station State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the district. I am ready to provide support and cooperation to the department in times of need.”

Earlier, the Joint Director of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Merin Paul K Sangma, while delivering the welcome address, informed that the department was raised on 6 December, 1946 to protect the civilians with the motto, to help the community”.

Speaking at length about the department, he lauded the Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for his efforts to improve the department thereby enabling it to reach out to the other districts of the state.

On the day, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defense Medals for meritorious services were awarded to as many as 5 personnel and Director General of Civil Defense and Home Guards Commendation Certificates to 9 personnel including the clerical staff.