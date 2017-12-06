Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Deborah Honours Civil Defence and Home Guards Personnel

Deborah Honours Civil Defence and Home Guards Personnel
December 06
17:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Minister of Civil Defence and Home Guards Deborah Marak on Wednesday awarded personnel of civil defence and home guards for their meritorious service during 55th annual day celebration of Meghalaya Civil Defence and Home Guards at Rongrenggre Govt. Higher Secondary School in Williamnagar.

Speaking at length about the activities of the Civil Defence and Home Guards in the state, Marak lauded the contribution of the personnel in maintaining law and order and assistance provided by them to the state police and other security agencies in the state.

“Even in current and previous financial years, the department had imparted training to the personnel in various fields like search and rescue operations, medical aid, etc,” he added.

He also appreciated the efforts of the officers for organizing the annual day at Williamnagar.

Director General of Civil Defense and Home Guards, R Awasti, while addressing the gathering, assured to participate in every possible way in the need of the people of this region

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar, in his brief speech, said, “I am delighted to hear about the steps being taken by Civil Defense and Home Guards to station State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the district. I am ready to provide support and cooperation to the department in times of need.”

Earlier, the Joint Director of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Merin Paul K Sangma, while delivering the welcome address, informed that the department was raised on 6 December, 1946 to protect the civilians with the motto, to help the community”.

Speaking at length about the department, he lauded the Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for his efforts to improve the department thereby enabling it to reach out to the other districts of the state.

On the day, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defense Medals for meritorious services were awarded to as many as 5 personnel and Director General of Civil Defense and Home Guards Commendation Certificates to 9 personnel including the clerical staff.

Tags
Deborah Marak
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.