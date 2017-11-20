Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 20 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Deborah Pitches for Strengthening Cooperative Movement in Meghalaya

Deborah Pitches for Strengthening Cooperative Movement in Meghalaya
November 20
16:16 2017
NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya School Education and Literacy Minister Deborah Marak on Monday urged the women organisations in the state to strengthen their cooperative societies by way of “convergence”.

“Women organisations should partner with different welfare programme of the government to initiate their welfare and economic activities”, said Marak, at the concluding programme of the 64th All India Cooperative Week Celebration in Meghalaya held at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills with the theme “Empowering People Through Digitalization of Cooperatives”.

Speaking at length on cooperative movement, Marak stressed on the need to improve the rural banking facilities in order to facilitate rural people and their cooperative societies. “Amul dairy is an example for all of us to look at as case study, which has revolutionized cooperative movement in India”, Marak added.
The minister further asked the women self help groups to come together to form cooperatives and look for diversification of their initiatives, which mainly revolves around agriculture, horticulture and tailoring.

“We have to be innovative in our ideas and approach. Products should be branded and marketed in all platforms including digital space, so that it yields better returns and reach to wider market”, Marak suggested.

Former chief executive member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Denang T. Sangma underscored the importance of cooperatives and urged the people to take advantage of the government programmes to uplift their livelihood opportunities and standard of living.

The deputy commissioner of East Garo Hills Ram Kumar said that cooperatives bring people together for uplifting the standard of living. He also said that are inherent reasons for failure and success of cooperative societies and urged the officials of the Cooperation Department to go for in-depth studies in order to strengthen the Integrated Village Cooperative Societies.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Daniel J Ingty, Director of Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), Garo Hills region, AC Lyngdoh, Area Manager, Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB), Tura and Mingseng Marak, Secretary of Mendal Service Cooperative Society.

All India Cooperative Week CelebrationDeborah Marak
