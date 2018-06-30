Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 30 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Decathlon Kipsta Cup Football Tournament from 7th July

Decathlon Kipsta Cup Football Tournament from 7th July
June 30
12:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In the middle of football fever across Assam, “Decathlon Kipsta cup” football tournament will be organized on 7 & 8th July at Azara in Kamrup (M) district of the state. The five a side tournament will be held in Decathlon play area, with the objectives of popularize the game among young generation and give them the stage to perform in this short-sharp format.

The participant teams of the tournament, which will be organized in association with Sportscraft Management and powered by Airtel TV, have to be consisted of minimum 7 players.

Guwahati City FC (GCFC) is the club partner, The News Mill is the media partner and Egua packaged drinking water is the hydration partner of the tournament.

For details of the tournament, interested participant teams may contact on *97060-51227 or 70028-65866* or log into Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages of Decathlon, Sportscraft Management and GCFC.

Tags
Decathlon Kipsta cupFootballGuwahati City FCSportscraft
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.