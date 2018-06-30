Decathlon Kipsta Cup Football Tournament from 7th July

In the middle of football fever across Assam, “Decathlon Kipsta cup” football tournament will be organized on 7 & 8th July at Azara in Kamrup (M) district of the state. The five a side tournament will be held in Decathlon play area, with the objectives of popularize the game among young generation and give them the stage to perform in this short-sharp format.

The participant teams of the tournament, which will be organized in association with Sportscraft Management and powered by Airtel TV, have to be consisted of minimum 7 players.

Guwahati City FC (GCFC) is the club partner, The News Mill is the media partner and Egua packaged drinking water is the hydration partner of the tournament.

For details of the tournament, interested participant teams may contact on *97060-51227 or 70028-65866* or log into Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages of Decathlon, Sportscraft Management and GCFC.