Decision against pushing Rohingya refugees across border

NET Bureau

The Indo-Bangladesh District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Commissioner (DC)-level meeting held recently here passed a resolution, stating that Rohingya refugees detained along the border would not be “forcibly” pushed back to each other’s territory.

The Rohingya issue had created a storm in the meeting with both the BSF and the BGB pointing fingers at each other. BGB officials alleged that Rohingya refugees were being forcibly pushed by the BSF to Bangladesh. On the other hand, the BSF authorities claimed that the BGB has been sending Rohingya refugees to Indian soil.

After the stormy session, the DMs and DCs resolved that Rohingya refugees apprehended while crossing over the international border, would not be pushed back to each other’s territory.

“The matter will be taken up at the highest political level as the Rohingya issue is a matter of concern for both sides,” said a senior official, who was present in the meeting, here today.

“The resolution taken at the DM-DC level will be referred to the higher authority for a final call,” said the official. Last year, a number of Rohingya refugees were detained in Indian territory, but the matter was resolved by both India and Bangladesh without any major problem.

“Except for the Rohingya issue, the deliberations in the DM/DC-level meeting was cordial and fruitful with both parties vowing to work together to address common concerns,” said the official, adding that resolutions adopted in the bilateral meeting would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Source: The Assam Tribune