Decks Cleared For Hollongi Airport, Says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

The decks have been cleared for the long-pending airport at Hollongi, near the state capital, and the airport will soon see the light of day, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh probably in January, 2019, and lay the foundation stone for the airport,” Pema Khandu disclosed during the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Pema Khandu said he had a meeting in the prime minister’s office a couple of days ago, where he was informed that all decks have been cleared for the airport.

Terming connectivity the most imposing challenge for the state, the chief minister, however, said that with the blessing of the central government, roads worth Rs 50,000 crore are under various stages of construction.

Besides, surveys are going on for various railway projects while ALGs are being made functional, he said.

“We will soon procure fixed-wing aircraft for linking all these ALGs, which would enable commercial flights within the state,” he added.

Pema Khandu termed the creation of the Staff Selection Board (SSB) a historic decision of the state government.

He said recruitment to Group C posts through the board would offer equal opportunities to unemployed youths across the state who were earlier dependent on the whims and fancies of ministers, MLAs and officers.

“Group C posts were filled up through backdoors and, therefore, were available only to those who had good connections with politicians or officers. Now it will be stopped and all unemployed youths will get equal chance,” Pema Khandu said.

Pema Khandu informed that all the vacancies in the districts would be filled up by the board, and preference would be given to the people of the districts concerned.

For offices like the governor’s secretariat, the chief minister’s office and the civil secretariat, vacancies will be filled up through open job recruitment for all by the SSB, he said.

Pema informed that the state government is in the process of bringing in various reforms to streamline its functioning, so that the people at the grassroots level can avail of the services meant for them.

He thanked all government officials for putting in their best efforts in the last two years of his tenure as the CM, which he said has resulted in enhancement of the state’s revenue by more than Rs 700 crore. He urged them to continue the good job and work sincerely for the people.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by local legislator and cabinet minister Dr Mahesh Chai, the chief minister assured to take up the matter of the Tezu-Sunpura road with Union MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is visiting the state on 20 December.

For a bridge over the Haju river and a road to connect Bedagam village, he asked the DC to prepare DPRs and send them to the state government.

Fulfilling a commitment he had made during his earlier visit to Indira Gandhi Government College here, the chief minister handed over the sanction letters for an administrative block (Rs 3 crore) and construction of internal roads in the college complex.

Later, he visited the stalls set up by various government departments under the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme, and laid the foundation stone for the upgraded Sunpura EAC headquarters.

During the rally, the best ASHAs, anganwadi workers, teachers, progressive farmers and officials were felicitated and awarded cash prizes.

Earlier in the day, while travelling by road from Hayuliang to Tezu, Pema inaugurated the Mompani bridge in Anjaw district.

The ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign was also attended by Deputy CM Chowna Mein, state BJP president Tapir Gao and legislators PD Sona, Zignu Namchoom and Gum Tayeng, besides officials of the district.

On Monday, the chief minister and his entourage toured Hayuliang in Anjaw district on the second leg of the campaign.