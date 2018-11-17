Decriminalisation of Section 377 & Beyond

October Edition, Nationwide

The Supreme Court (SC) struck down a part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalises homosexuality. But Section 377 remains in force relating to ‘sex with minors, non-consensual sexual act and bestiality’. The colonial era’s draconian law was pronounced as unconstitutional, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary on September 6. Kingson Chingakham reports

What Judges Said

The five-judge constitution bench gave four separate but concurring orders. Dipak Misra, who was the then Chief Justice of India and Justice AM Khanwilkar emphasised the importance of ‘sexual autonomy’ as an important pillar and an inseperable facet of individual liberty.

Justice Rohinton F Nariman in his judgement said, “Morality and criminality are not co-extensive. Sin is not punishable on earth by courts set up by the state…crime alone is punishable on earth. To confuse the one with the other is what causes the death knell of Section 377”.

Justice DY Chandrachud observed that the sexual orientation of the LGBT community to be the heart of their privacy. He said, “Section 377 was founded on moral notions which are anathema to constitutional order”.

In one of the most appreciated statements, Justice Indu Malhotra said, “History owes an apology to the members of this community and their families, for the delay in providing redressal for the ignominy and ostracism they have suffered…”

Timeline

In 2001, Naz Foundation, an NGO actively involved in gay rights, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court (HC) seeking the legalisation of gay sex among the consenting adults. Nearly after three years after the first PIL was filed, the Delhi HC dismissed the PIL in September 2004; followed by review petitions filed by many gay rights activists. In the same year, the HC again dismissed the review petitions. This took the gay rights activists to knock at the SC’s door challenging the HC order.

In April 2006 the SC, after careful examination sent back the case to the HC directing it ‘to consider the case according to merit’. The most eventful year, so far, has been 2008 when there were divergent viewpoints between the Home Ministry and the Health Ministry regarding the decriminalisation of gay sex. The Centre sought more time but ultimately the pleas were refused by the HC.

In September 2008 the Centre proclaimed ‘gay sex to be immoral and a reflection of the perverse mind and threw a sense of worry that decriminalisation might lead to moral degradation in the society’. In response to this, the HC asked the Centre to justify their arguments with scientific reports rather than relying on religious texts. The government reverted by asking the judiciary not to interfere in this matter as it’s for the Parliament to decide.

In a remarkable verdict, the Delhi HC accepted pleas of gay rights activists and legalized sex among consenting adults of the same sex in July 2009. This was followed by several other pleas challenging the judgement of the HC.

In 2013 the SC criminalised gay sex once again, setting aside the 2009 Delhi HC verdict. Here, the Centre took a ‘U’ turn and filed a review petition in SC to re-examine the verdict.

At the beginning of 2014, the SC refused to review its verdict and dismissed the pleas of the Centre and the rights activists. But in April the SC agreed to consider an open court hearing on curative petitions filed by gay rights activists.

Nothing substantial happened in 2015, but in 2016 there was a huge development when the SC referred the curative pleas to five judge bench. As one of the important basis of this latest verdict, the SC declared ‘privacy’ as a fundamental right last year under the constitution and also observed ‘sexual orientation’ as an important attribute of ‘privacy’.

From July 2018 the five-judge constitution bench of the SC commenced hearing on the batch of petitions after SC agreed to reconsider its 2013 judgement. When the previous government asked the government not to interfere in this matter, the incumbent government left the decision to the ‘wisdom’ of the SC. The SC also rejected the demand for a referendum over constitutional validity of Section 377 says that ‘it would go by majority opinion’.

Meanwhile, the court also strongly stated that ‘it cannot wait for a majoritarian government to decide on enacting, amending or striking down a law if it violates fundamental rights’.

Way Ahead

The judgement has been criticised by conservatives as a threat to ‘Indian culture’. This category believes that homosexuality is a form of disease and sex between the consenting adults of the same sex is ‘unnatural’. They also related decriminalising homosexuality and encouraging their pride in ‘westernisation’. This category of people has justified their explanations through the interpretations of many homophobic leaders who have been portrayed as the guardians of ‘Indian culture and Hinduism’. None have bothered to read the original texts of Mahabharata and other mythological books where Indian culture takes a pride. On the other hand, the sculptures in Khajuraho also tell clearly how homosexuality was accepted in the ancient past.

When the judgement came, none of the leaders from the major political parties congratulated the LGBT community, except the left party which has been supporting the rights of the LGBT community openly. When the Centre left the decision to the Supreme Court, it also reflected a sense of ‘safe -play’ by the government not to disappoint any communities. The conservatives can’t blame the government as the verdict came from the SC.

Meanwhile, if the court had not decriminalised Section 377, it would not have affected the government of the day. The verdict is definitely welcoming. But legality does not come with a change of mindset. Therefore, it is important to sensitise ‘homosexuality’ in society. Since it was illegal to practise sexual activity between the same sexes there was not much of medical help or health advises sought by this community. With this verdict, we believe that health awareness will increase among the community as they can openly visit the hospitals.