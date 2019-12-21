Deepika Padukone on balancing work and home with Ranveer Singh: ‘We understand each other’s professional demands’

NET Bureau

Deepika Padukone revealed how she and husband Ranveer Singh strike a balance between their gruelling professional and personal lives. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November along with their family members.

On being asked about how she manages work and home at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, she said, “There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don’t think our lives are very different from anyone else’s. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other… That’s something where we are on the same page. It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other’s professional demands and we work around it.”

Deepika made a stunning appearance at the awards night in a floral red sari and her hair tied in a bun. She accessorised her look with nothing but roses in her hair and big earrings.

Meanwhile, Deepika just the saw the trailer release of her upcoming film Chhapaak. She plays an acid attack survivor in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame, the film also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. It is set to hit theatres on January 10 next year, clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht. He will be seen as Dara Shikoh in the film which boasts of an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Deepika and Ranveer will also work together in a film for the fourth time. While Ranveer Singh will be seen portraying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film will tell the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Source: Hindustantimes