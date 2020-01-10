Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh

NET Bureau

Actor Deepika Padukone’s latest film Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The film is based on the real life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

MP chief minister Kamal Nath made the declaration on Twitter. “Deepika Padukone’s film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,” he wrote in a tweet. “This film which spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society’s mentality on the same,” he added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “The film Chhapak is film which is made to spread awareness about heinous acid attack crime on women hence it is made tax free in the state … Go and watch with your family to make the society aware.”

Chhappak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is releasing amid a storm of boycott calls from some sections. After Deepika paid a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with protesting students earlier this week, social media has been flooded with calls to boycott the actor and her film. A few BJP leaders are also asking ‘Hindus to boycott Deepika Padukone and her movie’.

However, many fans, other Bollywood celebs and political leaders are also voicing their support for Deepika and the film. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view. “This is a democratic country, anyone, any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view,” said Javadekar while speaking to the reporters in Delhi.

Director Anurag Kashyap said he has “mad respect” for the actor and urged people to watch her upcoming film “first day all shows”. “The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone… Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest,” he wrote.

“Chappak is not about an artist but 1,000 women who suffer acid attacks on their body and soul every year. Isn’t this the same?” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The 34-year-old actor chose not to speak at JNU, standing by as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans of ‘azaadi’ and left by the time JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh started speaking. Kanhaiya cautioned the actor about probable trolling for her stand with JNU and thanked her for the solidarity.

Source: Hindustantimes