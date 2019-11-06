Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Defence Minister may attend Maitree Diwas

Defence Minister may attend Maitree Diwas
November 06
12:06 2019
NET Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to be chief guest of 11th edition of two-day Maitree Diwas (civil military friendship) whose celebration at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium will begin from Nov 14.

Maitree diwas to celebrate civil-military bonhomie had begun with Chief Minister Pema Khandu as its chief patron.

DC I/C Lobsang Tsering, during a review meeting on the celebration here on Wednesday, finalized evens including organizing run from Tawang monastery to Tawang war memorial on Nov 10, mass cleanliness drive on Nov 11, painting & essay writing competition for school children on Nov 8 jointly by civil and army administration.

Lobsang Tsering I/C DC Tawang and Colonel Aditya Negi both sought cooperation from all for successful conduct of the events.

Tawang Brigade Dy. commander Colonel Aditya Negi, YUVA Arunachal president Tsetan Chombay, senior army and civil officers, senior public leaders and bazar secretaries.

GOC of 5 Mountain Division Maj. Gen Deepak Sain, along with senior army officers had a meeting with DC I/C in the morning and inspected the venue.

Source: Arunachal Observer

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema KhanduDefence Minister Rajnath SinghMaitree DiwasTawang Maitree Diwas 2019
