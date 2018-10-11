Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Leaves For France

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Leaves For France
October 11
11:46 2018
NET Bureau

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday night left on a three-day visit to Paris amid a massive controversy over the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace company Dassault Aviation under a Rs 58,000 crore deal.

Officials sources said Sitharaman will hold wide-ranging talks with her French counterpart Florence Parly on ways to deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries and also deliberate on major regional and global issues of mutual interests.

Sources further informed that both the leaders are expected to deliberate on joint production of military platforms and weapons by the two countries.

The French President Emmanuel Macron had visited India in March during which the two countries decided to expand strategic ties and deepen counter-terror cooperation. The two sides also inked a strategic pact providing for the use of each other’s military facilities including opening naval bases to warships.

The comments by Hollande, who was French president when the Rafale deal was finalised, triggered a huge political row, however, the Indian government has vehemently rejected the allegations and asserted that it did not have any role in the selection of Reliance Defence.

SOURCE: PIB

