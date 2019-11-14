Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his visit in Tawang on thursday declared open the eleventh Maitree Diwas

NET Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his in Tawang on tuesday declared open the eleventh Maitree Diwas in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLA Tsering Tashi, MLA Jambey Tashi, MLA Phurpa Tsering, Major General Deepak Saini and other dignitaries.

Defence Minister in his speech paid tribute to former Chief Minister late Dorjee Khandu under whose leadership the celebration of ‘Maitree Diwas’ was first started here. He said the people living in border areas are no ‘ordinary’ citizens but are ‘strategic asset’ to our country. Maitree Diwas is the celebration of Civil-Army friendship, which helps in strengthening India’s strategic interests, said the Union Minister.



Singh stressed that such celebration must be extended to other parts of the country and said the celebration of ‘Maitree Diwas’ started in 2004 here has become one of the biggest cultural events in the state today. He said the bonhomie shared by civil administration, local public, paramilitary forces and the military forces here must also be emulated in other parts of the Northeast India for the region’s speedy development.

Defence Minister said patriotism exhibited by Arunachali people are applauded not only in India but also by Indians living in the abroad. He said Arunachal has bright future under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu whose tirade against corruption will take the state to new heights of development.



Union Minister said his ministry will see that Arunachali youths will have special opportunity to work with the Indian Army. He informed that a ‘Sena Sampark’ centre is being proposed at Itanagar under a brigadier offering single window opportunity to be heard on any issue. He also said that his ministry is proposing to identify and develop ‘tourism hotspots’ in Arunachal, which will be developed with the assistance from the Indian Army posted in the border areas.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said the bonhomie shared by civilians and the Indian Army here is exemplary and the kind of cooperation extended between the civil administration, public and the Indian Army can be seen nowhere else in the country.



He said the presence of Indian Army in the border areas of Arunachal has contributed lot to its development. Wherever civilian administrations are unable to reach out to people for medical assistance, education and for distress help during natural calamities, Indian Army has always proved to be of great assistance. Chief Minister extended his thanks on behalf of people of Arunachal to the defence forces for their humanitarian services in Arunachal.

People living in the border areas are still striving for basic needs, which the Chief Minister said the centre and the state government is now together working to give a big push for the development of the people living in remote border areas.

Chief Minister said people of Arunachal have always been a patriot whose patriotism is second to none. On the occasion, he remembered great freedom fighters from Arunachal such as Matmur Jamoh and Moji Riba and also paid tribute to late Havildar Hangpan Dada.

On the occasion colourful cultural displays and war drills were presented by the local cultural group and the Indian Army.

Earlier Chief Minister accompanied the Defence Minister on his visit to Tawang War Memorial where the Union Minister paid tribute to the war heroes of the Indian Army who died fighting for the country in 1962. Following the celebration of Maitree Diwas at high altitude stadium, Defence Minister also visited the Tawang Monastery.