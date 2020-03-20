Defence Ministry signs contract with Israeli firm IWI to acquire 16,479 light machine guns

The Defence Ministry has signed a capital acquisition contract with Israel Weapons Industries, IWI for procurement of 16,479 light machine guns, LMGs at a cost of 880 crore rupees. IWI, which is based out of Ramat HaSharon city in Israel, would be providing Negev 7.62*51 mm LMGs to the Indian armed forces under the contract.

The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat proven weapon and currently used by several countries around the globe. Defence Ministry said, the LMG will greatly enhance the lethality and range of a soldier vis-a-vis the presently used weapon.

The Ministry noted that the provisioning of the operationally urgent and very critically needed weapon will boost the confidence of the frontline troops and provide much needed combat power to the armed forces. With this, the Indian Armed Forces’ long-standing requirement of a modern state-of-the-art LMG has finally fructified.

Source: News On Air