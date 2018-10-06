Deficit Rainfall Leaves Manipur Fields in Parched Condition

NET Bureau

With deficit rainfall this year in Manipur, the paddy fields are left in a parched condition, reports available stated.

Manipur receives an average annual rainfall of around 1,600 mm. However, the State received just 1,181 mm from January to September this year, which is 314 mm less than the average rainfall (1,465 mm) the State is expected to receive during this period, according to rainfall data provided by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Manipur centre, at Lamphelpat here.

The highest rainfall was recorded in June (365.7mm), while the lowest in January (7.8mm) this year. Last year the State recorded 2,439 mm of rainfall as per the ICAR weather station reports.

The State is unlikely to receive adequate rainfall in the rest of the year considering the past rainfall patterns in the region, experts pointed out.

However, officials who have been monitoring the weather stations and the rainfall scenario in the State and the officials informed that they are expecting the north-east monsoon in the region from October 10 onwards.

According to other reports, the State Agriculture Department has started collecting data from districts to oversee the situation in view of the drought-like condition in the State.

Meanwhile, many farming communities, including functionaries of All Clubs Organisation and Meira Paibi Lup, Manipur Loumi Lup (a farmers’ body) and Plains and Hill Development Organisation, etc., have voiced their concern over the matter.

SOURCE- The Assam Tribune