Dehradun boy writes letter to PM to make it mandatory for all religious trusts to donate 80% of God’s wealth to PM Cares fund

NET News Desk

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, India has been put under complete lockdown since March 25 for 21 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while making the announcement said that self-quarantine and social distancing is the only way India can fight the deadly disease. However, mass exodus of people were reported from various parts of the country who don’t have food, shelter or any mode of transportation to return back to their home. Sympathizing with the dilemma the people are going through a 15-year-old from Dehradum writes to PM, to make it mandatory for all religious trusts to donate 80% of God’s wealth to PM Cares fund.

In India 27 States and Union Territories have been affected by the virus. The public has been asked to stay indoors and venture out only for essential needs. However, things took a different turn when migrant workers and daily wage earners, without being left with any money, food or shelter headed towards their native place on foot amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown as the only means of survival.

This led to the gathering of thousands of people, thereby blurring the idea of containing the virus through social distancing.

As a part of relief measures to the poor and the needy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a whopping Rs 1.70 lakh crore PM Garieeb Kalyan Scheme for those who need urgent help in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But despite the announcement, mass exodus of people were reported from various parts of the country. Images and videos showing bus stations crowded with migrant workers and daily wage labourers went viral on social media, prompting netizens to react and request the central and state governments to provide more help.

Meanwhile, witnessing the state of the countless migrant workers, daily wagers and homeless people who have lost their jobs in the lockdown, the 15-year-old student from Dehradun, Abhinav Sharma, wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi.

In the letter he asked the PM to make it mandatory for all religious trusts, irrespective of which religion they follow, to donate 80% of God’s wealth’ to the PM CARES fund so that the money could be used for the people who need it during this Covid-19 lockdown.

Garnering a lot of appreciation for coming up with the idea, the class 10 student while addressing the letter to the PM wrote, “This health emergency will surely lead to a financial emergency due to which labourers would be on the verge of starvation. I, therefore, request you to kindly make it mandatory for all religious trusts, irrespective of their religion, to donate 80% amount of ‘God’s wealth’ to the country by giving this to the PM relief fund.”

He further added that the number of people would be on the verge of starvation. Later, this lockdown will lead to scarcity of government funds and affect the lower middle class and middle class badly.

Unlike most people in India, Abhinav didn’t take to Facebook or Twitter to put out his message to the PM. He got the email ID and mailed the Prime Minister with his idea. Interestingly, he has marked the letter also to ‘All Gods’ (Bhagwan ji, Allah, Waheguru, Jesus).

Read the complete letter here: