Delay in Central Projects in Meghalaya Causes Rs 2000 Cr Cost Overrun

Undue delay in implementing central projects worth over Rs 7000 crore in Meghalaya has resulted in additional cost overrun of nearly Rs 2000 crore.

“The total original cost of six central projects in Meghalaya was Rs 7108.02 crore and the anticipated completion cost is Rs 9,025 crore implying a cost overrun of Rs 1,916.98 crore,” an official said in Shillong on Friday after a review of the progress of these projects by Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday.

Rs 6000 crore was earmarked for construction of the 108 km railway line connecting Shillong with the rest of the country by 2021, the official said. The railway project has, however, been halted following arson by Khasi Students Union activists earlier this year in which heavy construction equipments worth several crores of rupees was damaged.

Gowda, he said, directed Meghalaya Chief Secretary Y Tsering to convene regular meetings of the Central sector Project Co-ordination Commitee (CSPCC) to resolve problems faced by the central PSUs in the state and for timely completion of the projects.

Gowda on Friday went on a site inspection at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences where the construction of the regional cancer centee, the medical college Building, the hostel and nursing college is on.

Gowda, who was accompanied by Meghalaya lone Rajya Sabha MP Wansuk Syiem and other officials, urged the concerned parties engaged in construction work to complete it on time. The total project cost is approximately Rs 280 crore.

The union minister, who ended his two day visit to Meghalaya to hold a review meeting of railways, national highways, health, steel and arts and culture ministries, also attended a public meeting on Swachch Bharat Abhiyan at Umsning town during the day.

