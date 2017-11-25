Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch Chief Transferred to Mizoram

Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch chief Mukesh Kumar Meena, who was investigating sensitive cases pertaining to scams related to the Delhi government, was on Friday transferred to Mizoram, an official order said.

As per the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Meena, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was transferred to Mizoram with immediate effect.

He was appointed to the ACB in 2015, a move that had led to a tussle between the then Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ACB was investigating the Public Works Department (PWD) scam, in which one of the FIRs was registered against a firm, belonging to Kejriwal’s late relative Surender Kumar Bansal, figures.

The ACB was also probing an alleged recruitment scam in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and an alleged Rs 400 crore water tanker scam into the irregularities in procuring 385 stainless steel water tankers by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) during the Congress’ rule.

In July, Meena was relieved from the Delhi Police and appointed as the special commissioner of police, Anti- Corruption Branch.

Despite being promoted to the rank of a special commissioner, Meena was looking after the charge of joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range. He was relieved from the charge and appointed as the special commissioner, ACB.

