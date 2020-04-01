Delhi cancer hospital shut after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut for a day after a doctor tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the Delhi government-run institute is being disinfected and that is why it has been shut for a day.

The doctor, who tested positive for coronavirus, worked at the institute.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported.

These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.

Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 stood at 97, including two deaths.

We are fighting just like Army on borders: Delhi doctor tells PM Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’

We are battling COVID-19 just like Army fights on the borders, a doctor from Safdarjung Hospital said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

“Just as the Army fights on the borders, we are also fighting,” Doctor Gupta said.

He told Prime Minister that many hospitalised people are scared after seeing news of massive deaths in other countries and they need counselling.

“Our only motive is that patients go home after being cured. We have to inspire people that you will be well in 14 days and you will go home. People get worried by seeing the figures of deaths abroad,” he said.

India’s 10 COVID-19 hotspots

1. Delhi

Nizamuddin West:

Famed for the shrine of the 14h century Sufi mystic Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya, the south Delhi locality has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 1-15.

Dilshad Garden:

The northeast Delhi locality made headlines when a woman with a travel history to Saudi Arabia tested positive for coronavirus and infected her daughter as well as two relatives in Jehangirpuri close by. She also came in contact with a mohalla’ clinic doctor in Maujpur, who was infected with the disease.

2. Rajasthan

Bhilwara:

Of the total 83 coronavirus positive cases detected in Rajasthan, 26 are from the textile town of Bhilwara. Eight patients have tested negative after treatment.

3. Uttar Pradesh

Noida:

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 38 COVID-19 cases, the highest for any district in the country’s most populous state.

About two dozen of these cases are linked directly or indirectly to a private firm in Noida which has now been booked for endangering people’s lives and sealed.

4. Maharashtra

Mumbai:

After several cases of random people testing positive for COVID-19 emerged on Monday in Mumbai, the state health department declared Koliwada area of Worli and the Goregaon suburb as two hotspots.

In Mumbai, the novel coronavirus has claimed eight lives and there are 167 positive cases.

Pune:

Forty-six cases were reported as on Tuesday. The first two positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from Pune on March 9.

5. Gujarat

Ahmedabad:

Of 73 coronavirus cases registered in Gujarat so far, the highest number of 23 cases has been detected in Ahmedabad district, mostly in Ahmedabad city.

Source: Business Standard