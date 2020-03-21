Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 21 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Delhi couple deboarded from Rajdhani after home quarantine seal found on husband’s hand

Delhi couple deboarded from Rajdhani after home quarantine seal found on husband's hand
March 21
14:01 2020
A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband’s hand, the Railways said Saturday. Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark – authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases – on the husband’s hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said.

The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.

The air conditioning was also switched off.

The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.

Source: The Economic Times

