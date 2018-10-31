Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 31 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Delhi Court Grants Bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar

Delhi Court Grants Bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar
October 31
17:06 2018
Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 31 October, granted bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount.

Kumar had been arrested in connection with the bribery allegations involving the CBI’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been sent on leave.

Earlier on Wednesday, CBI additional SP SS Gurm moved the Delhi High Court, saying he should be heard in the case filed by Rakesh Asthana to quash the FIR. Gurm also said Asthana is “misleading” the court and the CBI is trying to protect him.

